Chrono Faction: Tokyo Reign is a Roguelike Deckbuilder, Announced for Switch and PC - News

/ 154 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Mojo Bones has announced roguelike deckbuilder game, Chrono Faction: Tokyo Reign, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. A Kickstarter campaign will launch soon.

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Chrono Faction takes the CCG (collectable card game) genre in a bold new direction with its dynamic track-based battlefield where tactile mechanics meet turn-based card battling. Use the Card Phase to carefully plan and synergize your attacks, then draw your weapons and watch the battle play-out in real-time during the action-packed Combat Phase.

Key Features:

From Beginner to Winner – Chrono Faction‘s rules can be learned in minutes, opening the doors for players of all ages and skill levels. Strong customization and a complex meta provide long-term depth, making it much harder to master.

– Chrono Faction‘s rules can be learned in minutes, opening the doors for players of all ages and skill levels. Strong customization and a complex meta provide long-term depth, making it much harder to master. Endless Choice – Design your own Combat Case from over 140 cards (across five categories), 20 guns (with stat modifiers), and over 25 charms (each with battle-altering perks), then test your choices via Chrono Faction‘s main game modes.

– Design your own Combat Case from over 140 cards (across five categories), 20 guns (with stat modifiers), and over 25 charms (each with battle-altering perks), then test your choices via Chrono Faction‘s main game modes. City Run – A deep roguelike single-player mode where you’ll build your collection, make key decisions, and battle across five procedurally generated Districts. Will you survive the elusive Shadow District and conquer the city?

– A deep roguelike single-player mode where you’ll build your collection, make key decisions, and battle across five procedurally generated Districts. Will you survive the elusive Shadow District and conquer the city? City War – A competitive online multiplayer experience where you’ll test your Combat Case against other players from across the globe. Can you raise your Bounty high enough to become the city’s most wanted?

– A competitive online multiplayer experience where you’ll test your Combat Case against other players from across the globe. Can you raise your Bounty high enough to become the city’s most wanted? Ways to Play – Casual and competitive multiplayer. Battle online or utilize Chrono Faction‘s unique design to fight locally.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles