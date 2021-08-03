F1 2021 Remains in 1st on the UK Charts - Sales

F1 2021 has remained in first place on the UK retail charts for a second week, according to GfK for the week ending July 31, 2021. This is despite a drop in sales of 42 percent.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has remained in second place as sales dropped 44 percent in its third week.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe raced up two spots to take third place as sales increased 14 percent. Animal Crossing: New Horizons came in fourth place as sales were up 18 percent.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 from Sega entered the top 10 this week with sales up 55 percent. The bump in sales is more than likely due to the Olympic Games being held at the end of July.

Neo: The World Ends With You debuted in 10th place with 63 percent of the sales for the Nintendo Switch.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

F1 2021 The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft (NS) Grand Theft Auto V Spider-Man: Miles Morales Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 FIFA 21 Neo: The World Ends With You - NEW

