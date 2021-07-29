Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye Expansion Announced - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Mobius Digital have announced Outer Wilds expansion Echoes of the Eye. It will launch on September 28 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

A strange satellite photo that can’t be explained. A new museum exhibit that marks the trailhead for one last journey into the wilds. Should you pull at the thread and unravel the solar system’s deepest secret, or is some knowledge better left in the dark?

Outer Wilds is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will also launch sometime this summer for the Nintendo Switch.

