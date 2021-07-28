Sony Confirms PS5 Sales Top 10 Million Units - Sales

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed PlayStation 5 sales have surpassed 10 million units worldwide as of July 18. The PS5 is the fastest-selling console in PlayStation history and is outpacing the sales of its predecessor, the PlayStation 4.

"I can’t express enough the deep gratitude we feel for our passionate community of PlayStation fans who have embraced PS5, and the world-class development and publishing partners who bring such incredible gaming experiences to our platforms," said president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan.

"While PS5 has reached more households faster than any of our previous consoles, we still have a lot of work ahead of us as demand for PS5 continues to outstrip supply. I want gamers to know that while we continue to face unique challenges throughout the world that affect our industry and many others, improving inventory levels remains a top priority for SIE."

Sony Interactive Entertainment has also shared some software figures:

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - 6.5 million units

MLB The Show 21 - 2 million units

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - 1.1 million units

Returnal - 560,000 units

"We are thrilled to announce that as of July 18th, 2021, we have sold more than 10 million PlayStation 5 consoles globally," said Sony Interactive Entertainment senior vice president and global head of business operations Veronica Rogers in a statement. "This makes PS5 the fastest-selling console in the history of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) and we couldn’t be more excited about the amazing response of our fans.

"Pushing through supply challenges and a global pandemic, we’re proud to have delivered a transformational gaming experience that is captivating players around the world. Everyone at SIE put their all into making the PlayStation experience better than ever. I’d like to call out a couple of teams who made especially important contributions."

