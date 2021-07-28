Sony Confirms PS5 Sales Top 10 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 29 minutes ago / 705 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed PlayStation 5 sales have surpassed 10 million units worldwide as of July 18. The PS5 is the fastest-selling console in PlayStation history and is outpacing the sales of its predecessor, the PlayStation 4.
"I can’t express enough the deep gratitude we feel for our passionate community of PlayStation fans who have embraced PS5, and the world-class development and publishing partners who bring such incredible gaming experiences to our platforms," said president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan.
"While PS5 has reached more households faster than any of our previous consoles, we still have a lot of work ahead of us as demand for PS5 continues to outstrip supply. I want gamers to know that while we continue to face unique challenges throughout the world that affect our industry and many others, improving inventory levels remains a top priority for SIE."
Sony Interactive Entertainment has also shared some software figures:
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - 6.5 million units
- MLB The Show 21 - 2 million units
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - 1.1 million units
- Returnal - 560,000 units
"We are thrilled to announce that as of July 18th, 2021, we have sold more than 10 million PlayStation 5 consoles globally," said Sony Interactive Entertainment senior vice president and global head of business operations Veronica Rogers in a statement. "This makes PS5 the fastest-selling console in the history of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) and we couldn’t be more excited about the amazing response of our fans.
"Pushing through supply challenges and a global pandemic, we’re proud to have delivered a transformational gaming experience that is captivating players around the world. Everyone at SIE put their all into making the PlayStation experience better than ever. I’d like to call out a couple of teams who made especially important contributions."
PS5 doing fantastic considering the shortage and chip problems. Repeating the PS4 legacy it seems.
Ratchet at 1.1 in a month time is great, fastest selling ratchet game apparently! Returnal is doing alright, could do better, but it's not a big genre and with it costing 80 euros it is a surprising it's selling at all. I expect 2 million in a couple of years when the price is lower.
Morales is just a beast, nothing else to add here.
Seems every single gaming company is doing better than ever right now. It's just a good time in general to be involved in gaming.
Awesome news!
Even more impressive when you consider that trying to get your hands on one is like trying to find the Holy Grail.
At this point in time I might have to sacrifice my first born just to get a hold of one. PS... Don't tell my wife.
What's the situation look like where any of you are? I have been to both Canada and the U.S.A and every place I have been they are no where to be found. I did find some X box Series X's (2.) but everywhere else was dry as well.
-PS5 HUNTER NINJA APPROVED-
I recall wise words from Don Mattrick about the first console to reach 10 million
Returnal's sales are a bit disappointing, but not to surprising.
Do we have any numbers for Demon's Souls?
Demons Souls is not first Party, the statement contains news about first party titles only.
They said it was a mega sucess that exceded all expectations news boy.
I sure thought returnal and ratchet would be higher. I mean is there really so much else that thise 10 mil people could buy? Will be interesting to see how those numbers evolve.