Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Sales Top 240,000 Units, Samurai Warriors 5 Tops 280,000 Units in Asia - Sales

/ 455 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Koei Tecmo in its latest earnings report has released the sales of several games for the quarter ending June 2021.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, which launched for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam worldwide on June 10, has sold over 240,000 units worldwide in under one month.

Samurai Warriors 5 (known as Sengoku Warriors 5 in Japan) has sold over 280,000 units in Asia. The game released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox one in Asia on June 24. It releases worldwide today for the same platforms, as well as PC via Steam.

Here are other sales figures shared by Koei Tecmo:

Winning Post 9 2021 - 80,000 (Japan)

Uncharted Waters IV HD Remaster - 70,000 (Asia)

Angelique Luminarise - 30,000 (Asia)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles