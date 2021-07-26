F1 2021 Trades Places With Skyward Sword HD to Top the UK Charts - Sales

F1 2021 has after debuting in second place last week has topped the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending July 24, 2021. This is despite a drop in sales of 37 percent.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD after debuting in first last week dropped to second place as sales fell 74 percent.

There was a big PlayStation 5 shipment for the week, which caused a number of PS5 games to increase in sales. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart jumped up to third as sales increased 288 percent. Spider-Man: Miles Morales climbed up to sixth place as sales were up 242 percent. Both of the games were included in some PS5 console bundles at retailers.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

F1 2021 The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart FIFA 21 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Spider-Man: Miles Morales Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft (NS) Grand Theft Auto V Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

