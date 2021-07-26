Ragnarok is Here is New Tribes of Midgard Trailer - News

/ 295 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Gearbox Publishing and developer Norsfell Games have released a new trailer for Tribes of Midgard.

Ragnarok is here in the new trailer, which brings wild creatures, nightly Helthing raids, and Giants. In the game you will become the ultimate Viking to survive, thrive, and save your village and the world.

View the trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Tribes of Midgard is set in the colorful world of the ancient Norse. Since the dawn of the Nine Realms, the Seeds of the World Tree Yggdrasil have protected and nourished Midgard—what we know as Earth. These seeds are now scattered and hidden throughout the realm. Ancient evils and enemies of Asgard seek to extinguish these flickering remnants of life to bring about Ragnarok—the end of the world. Your mission? Protect the Seeds, Viking!

You’ll take control of an Einherjar, a glorious Viking hero in Valhalla, hand-picked by the Valkyries to protect the Seeds and save Midgard. Tribes of Midgard is designed from the ground-up with both solo and co-op play in mind, so bring as many as nine other Einherjar with you—the game automatically balances the challenge based on your party size. You’ll work together to bolster your defenses, venture into the unknown wilderness, defeat monsters and Giants, and more! Choose among eight different classes and numerous combat styles that suit your playstyle.

Key Features:

An Ever-Changing World to Explore – A vast, procedurally-generated world filled with ancient relics, daunting dungeons and treacherous enemy camps. Midgard’s regions are home to unique weather effects that impact your survival, and during the game’s day-night cycle, fearsome foes emerge in the darkness.

– A vast, procedurally-generated world filled with ancient relics, daunting dungeons and treacherous enemy camps. Midgard’s regions are home to unique weather effects that impact your survival, and during the game’s day-night cycle, fearsome foes emerge in the darkness. Unique Game Modes Saga Mode – Players build, craft and fight their way to the ultimate confrontation against epic world bosses before Fimbulwinter—the prophesied endless winter that signals Ragnarok’s arrival. This mode will receive seasonal updates that add new content, bosses and more on a regular basis. Survival Mode – A survival-focused sandbox that challenges players with defending their village against a constant flow of enemies that become stronger the longer they survive. Parameters selected affect the Season XP earned. The World is saved when you exit and can be revisited.

Classic Top-Down Combat – Hack-and-slashing Viking action with an isometric look and feel, built in a stunning 3D environment.

– Hack-and-slashing Viking action with an isometric look and feel, built in a stunning 3D environment. Crafting and Building – Craft legendary gear, build structures to traverse difficult terrain and share resources with your companions.

– Craft legendary gear, build structures to traverse difficult terrain and share resources with your companions. Progression, Loot and Treasure – A rewarding progression system based on leveling up across eight specialized classes, crafting and looting stronger weapons and armor, and collecting over 30 different rune modifiers that can make you the ultimate Viking warrior.

– A rewarding progression system based on leveling up across eight specialized classes, crafting and looting stronger weapons and armor, and collecting over 30 different rune modifiers that can make you the ultimate Viking warrior. Challenging Boss Battles – Giants that reign over the land with their terrifying stature and will arrive at your village gates every few days. They can crush the underprepared in a single blow, so make sure you’re ready.

– Giants that reign over the land with their terrifying stature and will arrive at your village gates every few days. They can crush the underprepared in a single blow, so make sure you’re ready. Seasonal Content – Continuous updates and seasonal content to keep Midgard fresh, maintaining an ever-evolving world that lets you live out the myth of Ragnarok in all of its aspects.

Tribes of Midgard will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on July 27.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles