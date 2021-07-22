Dev: PS5 SSD Has a Distinct Advantage Over Xbox Series X|S SSD - News

The co-founder of Invader Studios Michele Giannone speaking with GamingBolt in an interview discussed the solid state drives (SSD) that are included in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Giannone believes the SSD in the PS5 is better than the one in the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 SSD has a Read Bandwidth of 5.5 GB/s (Raw) and 8-9 GB/s (Compressed), while the SSD in the Xbox Series X|S has a Read Bandwidth of 2.4 GB/s (Raw) and 4.8 GB/s (Compressed).

"We believe that Sony has a distinct advantage from this point of view," said Giannone.

Giannone also compared the differences between the latest consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with the last-generation consoles, the PS4 and Xbox One.

"The first and most logical of the answers is obviously linked to the speed of the uploads," said Giannone. "Having the ability to access data so quickly allows us to have almost instant uploads, so as to avoid long waits between one map and another.

"If we analyze everything more deeply, however, we can understand how much this speed of access to gigs of files can also have an impact at the level of game design or go to redefine some pipelines now consolidated in the gaming industry. Just think of what Insomniac Games’ Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart did.

"The current bottleneck, however, appears to be the almost always cross-gen nature of the products in the pipeline and the concept of multi-platform itself. So we will see only the exclusive titles for a single platform fully enjoy these new technologies, while for all others will have to ‘be content’ with being able to pass from the start menu to the actual game in a matter of seconds."

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle from Invader Studios is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch in 2022.

