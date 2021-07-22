Chernobylite Launches September 7 for PS4 and Xbox One - News

/ 162 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher All In! Games and developer The Farm 51 announced Chernobylite will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 7.

The PC version will leave Early Access and launch for PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG on July 28. The Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions will launch later in 2021.

View the console release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Chernobylite is a science-fiction survival horror RPG, set in the hyper-realistic, 3D-scanned wasteland of Chernobyl’s Exclusion Zone. You’ll take on the role of Igor, a physicist and ex-employee of the Chernobyl Power Plant, returning to Pripyat to investigate the mysterious disappearance of his fiancee, 30 years prior. Compete with a hostile military presence and other stalkers, face supernatural creatures as well as a harsh and unforgiving environment in your search to uncover the truth. Get ready for a thrilling adventure of survival, conspiracy, horror, love, and obsession. Will you survive your fears?

Key Features:

Stealth, Survival, and Combat – Survival in the Zone is not easy, and each day brings new challenges as your comrades die and supplies diminish. Avoid detection with stealth takedowns or engage in open armed combat. Danger lurks around every corner.

– Survival in the Zone is not easy, and each day brings new challenges as your comrades die and supplies diminish. Avoid detection with stealth takedowns or engage in open armed combat. Danger lurks around every corner. Base Building and Crafting – Construct a base from which to plan your daily operations and excursions. Utilize workstations to craft gadgets, traps, and weapons, or modify existing equipment to your needs.

– Construct a base from which to plan your daily operations and excursions. Utilize workstations to craft gadgets, traps, and weapons, or modify existing equipment to your needs. Resource and Team Management – Companions are key to your survival and the resolution of your journey. Each day requires careful planning and assignment of resources and tasks to your comrades.

– Companions are key to your survival and the resolution of your journey. Each day requires careful planning and assignment of resources and tasks to your comrades. Non-Linear Storytelling and Strategy – No playthrough is the same. The choices and story are in your hands. Choose wisely whether to trust your comrades or not, use resources for survival or research, and to face conflicts or avoid them. The future is up to you.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles