Atlus Hopes to Share More on Etrian Odyssey Soon, Working on a Variety of Titles

Atlus senior managing director Naoto Hiraoka in an interview with the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu revealed a number of things.

"We’re working on a variety of titles, both announced and unannounced, and hope to release them as soon as possible," said Hiraoka. "We also hope to bring you some surprises in the future."

"There are other big unannounced projects moving forward that will also surprise everyone," he added on the unannounced titles. "We’re excited to tell you about them when we can. Please give us a bit of time before the announcement."

"There are currently five or six development lines in effect. Or about 10 when you include Vanillaware and other external companies we’re working with, plus technological research and development."

Hiraoka on specific games hopes Atlus can "share more news on Etrian Odyssey to everyone as soon as possible" and "Project Re Fantasy is progressing little by little, and we hope to deliver it when the timing is right."

Speaking about Persona Hiraoka said, "In addition to the Persona 25th anniversary project, we hope to share a few other surprise. We would like to hold events for Persona where possible. Not just for Japan, but also overseas."

