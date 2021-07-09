NBA 2K21 Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

by, posted 4 hours ago

NBA 2K21 has scored a slam dunk on the New Zealand charts by jumping up from sixth place to the top, according to IGEA for the week ending July 4, 2021.

Grand Theft Auto V drops from first to second place, while FIFA 21 jumps up from seventh to third place. Red Dead Redemption 2 shoots its way up from 10th to fourth place.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has re-entered the top 10 in fifth place, while Rainbow Six Siege drops from fourth to sixth place. Far Cry 5 plummets from second to seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

NBA 2K21 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 21 Red Dead Redemption 2 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Rainbow Six Siege Far Cry 5 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Gran Turismo Sport Assassin's Creed Valhalla

