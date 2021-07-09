GTAV Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V has shot its way up to first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 4, 2021.

FIFA 21 jumps up from fifth to second place, while NBA 2K21 drops one spot to third place. Mario Golf: Super Rush after debuting at the top last week drops down to fifth place.

Rainbow Six Siege climbs up from 10th to sixth place and Just Dance 2021 has re-entered the charts in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 21 NBA 2K21 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario Golf: Super Rush Rainbow Six Siege Just Dance 2021 Minecraft (NS) Red Dead Redemption 2 Super Mario Party

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

