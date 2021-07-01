Mario Golf: Super Rush Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 72,951, PS5 Sells 23,438, XS Sells 4,113 - Sales

Mario Golf: Super Rush (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 80,430 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending June 27, 2021.

Samurai Warriors 5 (PS4) debuted in second with sales of 55,675 units. The Switch version debuted in third with sales of 38,691 units.

Scarlet Nexus (PS4) debuted in fifth with sales of 20,160 units. The PlayStation 5 version debuted in ninth with sales of 11,008 units.

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails (PS4) debuted in eighth with sales of 11,230 units. The Caligula Effect 2 (NS) debuted in 10th with sales of 10,243 units.

Six of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, three for the PlayStation 4, and one for the PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 72,951 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 23,438 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 4,113 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 2,548 units, and the 3DS sold 519 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo, 06/25/21) – 80,430 (New) [PS4] Samurai Warriors 5 (Koei Tecmo, 06/24/21) – 55,675 (New) [NSW] Samurai Warriors 5 (Koei Tecmo, 06/24/21) – 38,691 (New) [NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo, 06/11/21) – 23,280 (126,008) [PS4] Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco, 06/24/21) – 20,160 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 13,756 (2,654,669) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,888 (2,019,432) [PS4] The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails (Falcom, 06/24/21) – 11,230 (New) [PS5] Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco, 06/24/21) – 11,008 (New) [NSW] The Caligula Effect 2 (FuRyu, 06/24/21) – 10,243 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 58,864 (16,424,721) Switch Lite – 14,087 (3,917,110) PlayStation 5 – 20,031 (718,451) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,407 (140,132) Xbox Series X – 2,672 (41,998) PlayStation 4 – 2,548 (7,795,350) Xbox Series S – 1,441 (14,626) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 519 (1,166,619)

