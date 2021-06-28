Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Once Again Tops the French Charts - Sales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) has remained in first place on the French charts in week 24, 2021, according to SELL.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) has re-entered the top five in second place place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) drops from second to third place. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has remained in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Resident Evil Village

Xbox Series X|S

Resident Evil Village Assassin's Creed Valhalla Metro Exodus: Complete Edition

PS4 FIFA 21 Resident Evil Village Grand Theft Auto V

Xbox One Forza Horizon 4 FIFA 21 Forza Motorsport 7 Nintendo Switch Ring Fit Adventure Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D Miitopia PC Microsoft Flight Simulator The Sims 4 Football Manager 2021

