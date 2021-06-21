Rumor: Bloodborne Remaster Launches for PS5 This Year, Later for PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 627 Views
From Software released the action RPG, Bloodborne, exclusively for the PlayStation 4 in March 2015.
Twitter user SoulsHunt, who leaked information on Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin before it was announced, has now said that a remaster of Bloodborne is in development.
The Bloodborne remaster is said to launch later this year for the PlayStation 5 and later for PC. SoulsHunt did say that From Software now Bluepoint are developing it, however, it is an "ambitious" remaster.
Beaucoup attendent une suite à Bloodborne mais cela n'arrivera pas. FS préfère se focaliser sur de nouvelles IPs— SoulsHunt (@SoulsHunts) June 19, 2021
Cependant, Bloodborne sortira bien cette année sur PS5 (plus tard sur PC) ! Le remaster n'est pas développé par Bluepoint ni FS mais est ambitieux pic.twitter.com/zX2aBEkMAC
Well a remaster hardly seems necessary, but it would be a good candidate for bringing to PC
I really don't see why we'd need a remaster since I think the game holds up as is, but if this does turn out to be true I'll obviously be double dipping and getting a second platinum trophy, lol :P
Probably has to do with the FPS issues in this game. I remember this is one of those games that was hurting my eyes with the FPS. Not because of 30 FPS either which I've played plenty of times. There was some sort of Frame pacing issue as well. Fixing that most likely lead them to just reworking the game overall.
Yeah it definitely had frame pacing issues where it still ran at a locked 30fps but felt a little... stuttery at times, although it's honestly never bothered me and I've played it on and off for years now lol :P If, however, they bump up the framerate to 60fps and increase the resolution to let the art direction shine... that'd be lovely, lol. That's all it needs though in my opinion, and even then I don't think it's "needed", but y'know :P
Already own the original, but I'd probably buy a remaster eventually too. If this rumour is true and it's coming to PC, I wonder if that means the Demon's Souls remake is also pencilled in for a PC release at some point.
This twitter user wasn't the first to talk about FF Origins (a user on Resetera was), so there is absolutely no way to verify whether they know something or not. Especially when Bloodborne PS5 and PC has been rumoured before.