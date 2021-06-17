Game Builder Garage Beats Final Fantasy VII and Ratchet & Clank to Top the Japanese Charts - Sales

/ 266 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Game Builder Garage (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 71,241 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending June 13, 2021.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5) debuted in second place with sales of 20,889 units. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) debuted in third place with sales of 14,663 units.

Miitopia (NS) is in fourth with sales of 14,579 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in fifth with sales of 13,507 units.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (PS4) debuted in sixth place with sales of 12,210 units. Guilty Gear: Strive (PS4) debuted in eighth place with sales of 11,722 units.

There are six games for the Nintendo Switch in the top 10, two games for the PlayStation 5, and two games for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 78,317 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 19,419 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,185 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,694 units, and the 3DS sold 395 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo, 06/11/21) – 71,241 (New) [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (Square Enix, 06/10/21) – 20,889 (New) [PS5] Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (06/11/21) – 14,663 (New) [NSW] Miitopia (Nintendo, 05/21/21) – 14,579 (147,402) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 13,507 (2,627,908) [PS4] Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (Koei Tecmo, 06/10/21) – 12,210 (New) [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 03/26/21) – 11,951 (2,257,335) [PS4] Guilty Gear: Strive (Arc System Works, 06/11/21) – 11,722 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,661 (1,995,228) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 9,802 (2,223,507)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 61,766 (16,304,390) Switch Lite – 16,551 (3,889,413) PlayStation 5 – 15,648 (684,515) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,771 (135,284) Xbox Series X – 2,182 (36,185) PlayStation 4 – 1,185 (7,792,135) Xbox Series S – 512 (12,642) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 395 (1,165,619)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles