Microsoft Looking to Make Xbox Series X|S Games Playable on Xbox One Via the Cloud - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Microsoft via an Xbox Wire post announced it is looking to make its Xbox Series X|S games playable for Xbox One owners via the cloud.

"Some games launching next year from our first party studios and partners, such as Starfield, Redfall, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 require the speed, performance, and technology of Xbox Series X|S," reads the Xbox Wire post. "We’re excited to see developers realize their visions in ways that only next-gen hardware will allow them to do.

"For the millions of people who play on Xbox One consoles today, we are looking forward to sharing more about how we will bring many of these next-gen games, such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, to your console through Xbox Cloud Gaming, just like we do with mobile devices, tablets, and browsers."

Microsoft currently offers cloud gaming on mobile devices and web browsers for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. The service will also be made available through smart TVs in the future where all you will need is an Xbox controller and the Xbox app installed on your smart TV in order to play Xbox games.

