Here is What Went Down at the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase

The Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase included 90 minutes of reveals, announcements, trailers, and more. 30 games, 27 of which will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one, were showcased during the event.

Some of the biggest games showcased include Bethesda's first new IP in 25 years, Starfield, Playground Games' Forza Horizon 5, 343 Industries' Halo Infinite, Arkane Austin's Redfall, and many more.

You can view the full Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase below in 4K:

"Our growing family of 23 studios is devoted to advancing the medium we all love, so we were happy to share that now through the end of the year, you can look forward to back-to-back monthly releases coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one, led by a record five new titles from Xbox Game Studios this holiday, including Halo Infinite," reads an Xbox Wire post.

"As recently discussed by Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty, this is just part of our commitment to building the best, highest-quality, and most diverse video game line-up in the world.

"You’ll see many games this holiday, including Forza Horizon 5, which will boast DirectX Raytracing on both Xbox Series X and S, and Battlefield 2042, which will run at 60fps while supporting 128 players on Xbox Series X|S. Some games launching next year from our first party studios and partners, such as Starfield, Redfall, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 require the speed, performance, and technology of Xbox Series X|S.

"We’re excited to see developers realize their visions in ways that only next-gen hardware will allow them to do. For the millions of people who play on Xbox One consoles today, we are looking forward to sharing more about how we will bring many of these next-gen games, such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, to your console through Xbox Cloud Gaming, just like we do with mobile devices, tablets, and browsers."

Check out links to the news from the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase below:

