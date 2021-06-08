E3 2021 and Summer Game Fest Schedule - Article

/ 128 Views

by, posted 35 minutes ago

E3 2021 and Summer Game Fest are kicking off later this week with a full schedule of showcases, keynotes, interviews, announcements, and more. Dates for events run from Thursday, June 10 through Tuesday, June 15.

You can check out the schedule of events below and join the conversations at our E3 Hub Thread on our forums.

It all starts this Thursday, June 10 with Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST and be around two hours in length. It will feature over 30 games with new game announcements and "long-awaited updates" on previously announced games.

Friday, June 11 will see the Koch Primetime shwocase at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST, and the IGN Expo at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST, and more.

Saturday, June 12 will feature the Ubisoft Forward at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST, Devolver Digital at 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET / 9:30pm BST, Gearbox E3 Showcase at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST, and more.

Sunday June 13 will see the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, Square Enix Presents at 12:15pm PT / 3:15pm ET / 8:15pm BST, and more.

Monday, June 14 will feature the Take-Two Interactive Panel at 10:15am PT / 1:15pm ET / 6:15pm BST, Capcom at 2:30pm PT / 5:30pm ET / 10:30pm BST, and more.

Tuesday, June 15 will feature a Nintendo Direct at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST, Bandai Namco presentation at 2:25pm PT / 5:25pm ET / 10:25pm BST, and more.

Check out the schedule below:

June 10:

Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live - 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST

June 11:

Tribeca Games Spotlight - 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST

Koch Primetime - 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST

IGN Expo - 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST

June 12:

Guerrilla Collective Part 2 - 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST

Wholesome Direct - 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST

Ubisoft Forward Pre-show - 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST

Ubisoft Forward - 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST

Devolver Digital - 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET / 9:30pm BST

Gearbox E3 Showcase - 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST

UploadVR - 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST

June 13:

Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase - 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST

Square Enix Presents - 12:15pm PT / 3:15pm ET / 8:15pm BST

Warner Bros. Games' Back 4 Blood - 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST

PC Gaming Show - 2:30pm PT / 5:30pm ET / 10:30pm BST

Future Games Show - 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 12am BST on June 14

June 14:

Verizon - 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST

Intellivision - 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST

Take-Two Interactive Panel - 10:15am PT / 1:15pm ET / 6:15pm BST

Mythical Games - 11:10am PT / 2:10pm ET / 7:10pm BST

Indie Showcase - 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST

Freedom Games - 12:30pm PT / 3:30pm ET / 8:30pm BST

VENN - 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST

Capcom - 2:30pm PT / 5:30pm ET / 10:30pm BST

Razer - 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST

June 15:

Nintendo Direct - 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST

Bandai Namco - 2:25pm PT / 5:25pm ET / 10:25pm BST

Yooreka Studio - 3:30pm PT / 6:30pm ET / 11:30pm BST

Gamespot Play For All Showcase - 3:35pm PT / 6:35pm ET / 11:35pm BST

E3 2021 Awards Show - 4:45pm PT / 7:45pm ET / 12:45am BST on June 16

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles