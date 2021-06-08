By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Top 5 Best-Selling Ratchet & Clank Games in the US

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 598 Views

NPD analyst Mat Piscatella via Twitter has revealed the top five best-selling Ratchet & Clank games in the US ranked by dollar sales ahead of the launch of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for the PlayStation 5 on Friday, June 11. 

Here are the top five best-selling Ratchet & Clank games in the US ranked by dollar sales:

  1. Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando
  2. Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal
  3. Ratchet & Clank (2016)
  4. Ratchet & Clank
  5. Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction

2 Comments
Signalstar (6 hours ago)

Interesting. Dollar sales peaked with the second game but seem to be on the rebound. Bring back multiplayer and I'm sure sales will improve.

Kakadu18 (4 hours ago)

I like that there are no actual numbers.

