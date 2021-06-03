Arashi: Castles of Sin Announced for PlayStation VR - News

Developer Endeavor One has announced stealth action sandbox game Arashi: Castles of Sin for PlayStation VR. It will launch this summer.

Your Mission

Assume the role of Kenshiro, an elite shinobi and the last surviving son of the noble House Arashi. Castles across feudal Japan have been captured by ruthless bandits, the Six Oni of Iga. With your wolf companion, Haru at your side, exact revenge for their merciless destruction and reclaim the castles for good. It is a time of warring states, and the land cries out for justice. It’s up to you to deliver it.

Your Arsenal

In the field, the path and methods are left to you. Every decision you make must be thoughtful. Every move – powerful. Your wits as much a weapon as your inventory; the environment both an enemy to defeat and ally to command. Take out your enemies head on? Employ deception using light and shadow? Distract and side-step obstacles and adversaries undefeatable? The choice is yours.

Arashi is built from the ground up for VR. With state-of-the-art movement and a deadly arsenal of feudal era weapons, there are endless ways to play. Personally, I use the spider approach—setting traps and luring enemies into my web for the ambush kill. Your mileage, or playstyle, may vary.

Your Allies

Ayane, Spymaster to the Shogun and your loyal cousin, will guide you in your quest. Haru, your wolf companion since you were both young, is highly-trained to take out enemies. When you’re far from home, Haru is by your side. A ruthless weapon in battle and an empathetic friend when you need her.

