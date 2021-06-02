Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox Series X|S Rated by ESRB - News

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated Microsoft Flight Simulator for the Xbox Series X|S.

The rating suggests the Xbox Series X|S Microsoft Flight Simulator might be present at the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 press conference, which will take place on Sunday, June 13 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK.

It was previously announced the game would launch for the Xbox Series X|S in summer 2021. It originally launched for PC via Steam, the Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in August 2020.

"This is a flight simulation game in which players can engage in a variety of flying challenges in several locations. Players can select various aircraft, create training programs, and design flight plans," reads the ESRB description to the game.

