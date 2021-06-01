Aztech: Forgotten Gods Launches in Fall 2021, Gets Extended Trailer - News

/ 268 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Lienzo has released an extended announcement trailer for the action adventure game, Aztech: Forgotten Gods.

Aztech: Forgotten Gods will launch in Fall 2021 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam this fall.



View the trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Aztech: Forgotten Gods is the cyber-stone action adventure following Achtli, a young woman who battles the colossal Forgotten Gods. To uncover the truth behind her far-future Mesoamerican metropolis, she’ll have to turn the Gods’ power against them, as she soars through the city with power and grace using an ancient artifact, remnant of a time long forgotten.

Key Features:

Exhilarating Verticality and Mobility – Launch yourself into action with mysterious technology that will allow you to uncover ancient secrets in a city ripe for exploration.

– Launch yourself into action with mysterious technology that will allow you to uncover ancient secrets in a city ripe for exploration. A Unique Futuristic Mesoamerican Setting – Explore a modern Aztec city that has thrived for centuries as a stone metropolis, technologically advanced, yet heavily rooted in ancient tradition.

– Explore a modern Aztec city that has thrived for centuries as a stone metropolis, technologically advanced, yet heavily rooted in ancient tradition. Massive Bosses – Face off in electrifying battles against gigantic creatures resembling deities from the Aztec pantheon.

– Face off in electrifying battles against gigantic creatures resembling deities from the Aztec pantheon. Deeply Involved Narrative – Join Achtli in an emotional journey, filled with twists, turns and high-octane action, as she fights to protect her city from the Forgotten Gods.

– Join Achtli in an emotional journey, filled with twists, turns and high-octane action, as she fights to protect her city from the Forgotten Gods. Refreshing Perspective on the Aztec Mythology – Dive into a fascinating Mesoamerican-inspired world and see Aztec lore like you have never seen it before.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles