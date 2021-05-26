Check Out 11 Minutes of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Yuffie Episode - News

posted 6 hours ago

IGN has released an 11 minute long video showcasing the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Yuffie episode, which is titled, "EPISODE INTERmission."

View the video below:

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.

