Switch Sales Top 85 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for May 2-8

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,413 Views

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 393,370 units sold for the week ending May 8, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 85.27 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 180,294 units to bring its lifetime sales to 8.22 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 88,140 units to bring their lifetime sales to 4.90 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 33,020 units, the Xbox One sold 14,912 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 725 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 209,481 units (-34.8%). The PlayStation 4 is down 158,420 (-82.8%), the Xbox One is down 66,956 units (-81.8%), and the 3DS is down 9,648 units (-93.0%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

  1. Switch - 393,370 (85,273,547)
  2. PlayStation 5 - 180,294 (8,220,011)
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 88,140 (4,904,300)
  4. PlayStation 4 - 33,020 (115,550,985)
  5. Xbox One - 14,912 (50,082,051)
  6. 3DS - 725 (75,932,714)
Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 176,803
  2. PlayStation 5 - 74,149
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 54,355
  4. PlayStation 4 - 11,499
  5. Xbox One - 10,466
  6. 3DS - 109
Europe hardware estimates:
  1. Nintendo Switch - 97,447
  2. PlayStation 5 - 62,554
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 23,599
  4. PlayStation 4 - 17,599
  5. Xbox One - 3,446
  6. 3DS - 123
Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 101,587
  2. PlayStation 5 - 38,650
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 6,824
  4. PlayStation 4 - 3,016
  5. Xbox One - 552
  6. 3DS - 482
Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 17,533
  2. PlayStation 5 - 4,941
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 3,362
  4. PlayStation 4 - 906
  5. Xbox One - 448
  6. 3DS - 11

Ninhut (5 hours ago)

Are there any bottlenecks at the switch or why is this week so bad for switch conditions

trunkswd Ninhut (5 hours ago)

Switch was getting a nice boost in sales in Japan before this week due to Golden Week and compared to 2020 the Switch was getting a huge boost due to Animal Crossing and the lockdowns.

Kakadu18 Ninhut (5 hours ago)

The Switch dropped in Japan from 165k in the previous week to 70k in this one. That explains the WoW drop.

