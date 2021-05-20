Switch Sales Top 85 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for May 2-8 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,413 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 393,370 units sold for the week ending May 8, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 85.27 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 180,294 units to bring its lifetime sales to 8.22 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 88,140 units to bring their lifetime sales to 4.90 million units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 33,020 units, the Xbox One sold 14,912 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 725 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 209,481 units (-34.8%). The PlayStation 4 is down 158,420 (-82.8%), the Xbox One is down 66,956 units (-81.8%), and the 3DS is down 9,648 units (-93.0%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 393,370 (85,273,547)
- PlayStation 5 - 180,294 (8,220,011)
- Xbox Series X|S - 88,140 (4,904,300)
- PlayStation 4 - 33,020 (115,550,985)
- Xbox One - 14,912 (50,082,051)
- 3DS - 725 (75,932,714)
- Switch - 176,803
- PlayStation 5 - 74,149
- Xbox Series X|S - 54,355
- PlayStation 4 - 11,499
- Xbox One - 10,466
- 3DS - 109
- Nintendo Switch - 97,447
- PlayStation 5 - 62,554
- Xbox Series X|S - 23,599
- PlayStation 4 - 17,599
- Xbox One - 3,446
- 3DS - 123
- Switch - 101,587
- PlayStation 5 - 38,650
- Xbox Series X|S - 6,824
- PlayStation 4 - 3,016
- Xbox One - 552
- 3DS - 482
- Switch - 17,533
- PlayStation 5 - 4,941
- Xbox Series X|S - 3,362
- PlayStation 4 - 906
- Xbox One - 448
- 3DS - 11
