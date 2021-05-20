Microsoft and Bethesda to Host Joint E3 Event - News

posted 7 hours ago

Earlier this year Microsoft completed its acuisition of Bethesda parent company of ZeniMax and it looks like the two will be joining forces for E3 2021.

Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty has confirmed in an interview with Le Figaro Microsoft and Bethesda will host a joint E3 conference this year. E3 2021 is set to take place from June 12 to 15.

Microsoft has yet to set a date and time for its E3 2021 press conference. While no game is confirmed for the show it is expected that Halo Infinite will get a new gameplay demo video and it is has been rumored Bethesda will showcase Starfield, Wolfenstein 3, and Arkane's next game.

Stay tuned to VGChartz as we report on all the major news from E3 2021 next month.

