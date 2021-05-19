Summer Game Fest 2021 Starts June 10 With Kickoff Live - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 331 Views
Geoff Keighley announced Summer Game Fest 2021 will start on June 10 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET with Kickoff Live. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and more.
The live showcase will feature "more than a dozen world premieres and announcements from select publishers" and a performance by Weezer. Visit the Summer Game Fest 2021 official website here.
View the announcement video for Summer Game Fets Kickoff Live below:
Confirmed partners for Summer Game Fest 2021 include the following:
- 2K Games
- Activision
- Amazon Games
- Annapurna Interactive
- Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Blizzard Entertainment
- Capcom
- Devolver Digital
- DotEmu
- Electronic Arts
- Epic Games
- Finji
- Frontier Developments
- Gearbox Software
- Hi-Rez Studios
- Innersloth
- Koch Media
- Mediatonic
- Microsoft
- miHoYo
- Psyonix
- Raw Fury
- Riot Games
- Saber Interactive
- Sega
- Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Square Enix
- Steam
- Tencent Games
- Tribeca Festival 2021
- Ubisoft
- Warner Bros. Games
- Wizards of the Coast
☀️The first lineup details are here! ☀️— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 19, 2021
Welcome to #SummerGameFest 2021
It begins Thursday, June 10 with KICKOFF LIVE! a spectacular live world premiere showcase, including a performance by @weezer, streaming everywhere at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 6 pm BST.@summergamefest pic.twitter.com/s6inizAuhU
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
