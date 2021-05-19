Summer Game Fest 2021 Starts June 10 With Kickoff Live - News

/ 331 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Geoff Keighley announced Summer Game Fest 2021 will start on June 10 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET with Kickoff Live. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and more.

The live showcase will feature "more than a dozen world premieres and announcements from select publishers" and a performance by Weezer. Visit the Summer Game Fest 2021 official website here.

View the announcement video for Summer Game Fets Kickoff Live below:

Confirmed partners for Summer Game Fest 2021 include the following:

2K Games

Activision

Amazon Games

Annapurna Interactive

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment

Capcom

Devolver Digital

DotEmu

Electronic Arts

Epic Games

Finji

Frontier Developments

Gearbox Software

Hi-Rez Studios

Innersloth

Koch Media

Mediatonic

Microsoft

miHoYo

Psyonix

Raw Fury

Riot Games

Saber Interactive

Sega

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Square Enix

Steam

Tencent Games

Tribeca Festival 2021

Ubisoft

Warner Bros. Games

Wizards of the Coast

☀️The first lineup details are here! ☀️



Welcome to #SummerGameFest 2021



It begins Thursday, June 10 with KICKOFF LIVE! a spectacular live world premiere showcase, including a performance by @weezer, streaming everywhere at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 6 pm BST.@summergamefest pic.twitter.com/s6inizAuhU — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 19, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles