PS5 Sales Top 8 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Apr 25-May 1

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 494,775 units sold for the week ending May 1, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 84.88 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 177,093 units to bring its lifetime sales to 8.04 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 81,822 units to bring their lifetime sales to 4.81 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 34,484 units, the Xbox One sold 15,199 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 804 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 50,113 units (11.3%). The PlayStation 4 is down 205,513 (-85.6%), the Xbox One is down 88,503 units (-85.3%), and the 3DS is down 11,217 units (-93.3%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 494,775 ( 84,880,177 ) PlayStation 5 - 177,093 ( 8,039,717 ) Xbox Series X|S - 81,822 ( 4,814,160 ) PlayStation 4 - 34,484 ( 115,517,965 ) Xbox One - 15,199 ( 50,067,139 ) 3DS - 804 ( 75,931,989 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 186,080 PlayStation 5 - 69,784 Xbox Series X|S - 50,097 PlayStation 4 - 12,156 Xbox One - 10,737 3DS - 121

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 92,256 PlayStation 5 - 55,867 Xbox Series X|S - 21,832 PlayStation 4 - 17,479 Xbox One - 3,399 3DS - 137 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 199,313 PlayStation 5 - 46,970 Xbox Series X|S - 6,725 PlayStation 4 - 3,938 Xbox One - 588 3DS - 534

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 17,126 PlayStation 5 - 4,472 Xbox Series X|S - 3,168 PlayStation 4 - 911 Xbox One - 475 3DS - 12

