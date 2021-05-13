PS5 Sales Top 8 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Apr 25-May 1 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,200 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 494,775 units sold for the week ending May 1, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 84.88 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 177,093 units to bring its lifetime sales to 8.04 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 81,822 units to bring their lifetime sales to 4.81 million units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 34,484 units, the Xbox One sold 15,199 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 804 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 50,113 units (11.3%). The PlayStation 4 is down 205,513 (-85.6%), the Xbox One is down 88,503 units (-85.3%), and the 3DS is down 11,217 units (-93.3%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 494,775 (84,880,177)
- PlayStation 5 - 177,093 (8,039,717)
- Xbox Series X|S - 81,822 (4,814,160)
- PlayStation 4 - 34,484 (115,517,965)
- Xbox One - 15,199 (50,067,139)
- 3DS - 804 (75,931,989)
- Switch - 186,080
- PlayStation 5 - 69,784
- Xbox Series X|S - 50,097
- PlayStation 4 - 12,156
- Xbox One - 10,737
- 3DS - 121
- Nintendo Switch - 92,256
- PlayStation 5 - 55,867
- Xbox Series X|S - 21,832
- PlayStation 4 - 17,479
- Xbox One - 3,399
- 3DS - 137
- Switch - 199,313
- PlayStation 5 - 46,970
- Xbox Series X|S - 6,725
- PlayStation 4 - 3,938
- Xbox One - 588
- 3DS - 534
- Switch - 17,126
- PlayStation 5 - 4,472
- Xbox Series X|S - 3,168
- PlayStation 4 - 911
- Xbox One - 475
- 3DS - 12
The sales are showing that consoles are here to stay and will prove that in the future generations, we will still be wanting console gaming and not this streaming crap.
Amazing how with chip shortages, the ps5 still is selling like it is. Switch sales are also showing that gamers have been deprived of a hand held console
The issue with semiconductor shortages isn't that there are fewer electronics being made. Production has increased across the board but factories are at 100% capacity thanks to demand. THe demand is so high that at the moment there is no way for production to increase even more to match.
Switch almost did 500k so surprised you know guess people still care about the little tablet good for Nintendo