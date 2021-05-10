MLB The Show 21 Topped the PlayStation Store Downloads Charts in April 2021 - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for April 2021. MLB The Show 21 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while FIFA 21 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in Europe.

MLB The Show 21 topped the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada and Grand Theft Auto V topped the PS4 charts in Europe. Beat Saber topped the US PlayStation VR charts in North America and Europe. Call of Duty: Warzone topped the free-to-play charts in North America and in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US / Canada Europe 1 MLB The Show 21 FIFA 21 2 Outriders Outriders 3 Returnal It Takes Two 4 Mortal Kombat 11 Returnal 5 It Takes Two Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 6 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 7 FIFA 21 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 8 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Mortal Kombat 11 9 NBA 2K21 Marvel’s Avengers 10 Madden NFL 21 Disco Elysium – The Final Cut 11 Marvel’s Avengers Hitman 3 12 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla NBA 2K21 13 Disco Elysium – The Final Cut Dirt 5 14 Hitman 3 Demon’s Souls 15 Demon’s Souls Watch Dogs: Legion 16 Borderlands 3 Borderlands 3 17 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 No Man’s Sky 18 Godfall Immortals Fenyx Rising 19 No Man’s Sky Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 20 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege MLB The Show 21

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

Product Name Product Name 1 MLB The Show 21 Grand Theft Auto V 2 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 21 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War F1 2020 4 Outriders Minecraft 5 Mortal Kombat 11 ARK: Survival Evolved 6 Minecraft The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition 7 NBA 2K21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 8 ARK: Survival Evolved Gran Turismo Sport 9 Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker eFootball PES 2021 Season Update 10 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Ghost of Tsushima 11 Injustice 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 12 PGA Tour 2K21 The Last of Us Part II 13 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition The Crew 2 14 It Takes Two Tekken 7 15 NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… Outriders 16 Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout 17 Red Dead Redemption 2 It Takes Two 18 UFC 4 NBA 2K21 19 Mortal Kombat XL Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker 20 Gang Beasts Jump Force

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR Games

Product Name Product Name 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Superhot VR Job Simulator 3 Job Simulator Superhot VR 4 Creed Rise to Glory Creed: Rise to Glory 5 The Walking Dead Onslaught Alvo VR 6 Gorn The Walking Dead Onslaught 7 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Doom 3: VR Edition 8 Doom 3: VR Edition Swordsman VR 9 Arizona Sunshine Arizona Sunshine 10 Alvo VR Gorn

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)

Product Name Product Name 1 Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Fortnite Rocket League 3 Rocket League Fortnite 4 Apex Legends Brawlhalla 5 Destiny 2 Apex Legends 6 Brawlhalla Genshin Impact 7 Genshin Impact Destiny 2 8 Rogue Company Rogue Company 9 Vigor World of Tanks 10 Enlisted Enlisted

