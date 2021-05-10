New Pokemon Snap Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts, Returnal Debuts in 2nd - Sales

by, posted 3 hours ago

New Pokemon Snap has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 2, 2021.

Returnal has debuted in second place and Total War: Rome Remastered has debuted in third place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Mortal Kombat 11 are in fourth and fifth places, respectively. Grand Theft Auto V is in sixth place. Little Nightmares is in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

New Pokemon Snap - NEW Returnal - NEW Total War: Rome Remastered - NEW Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Mortal Kombat 11 Grand Theft Auto V Little Nightmares Nier: Automata Minecraft (NS) Tekken 7

