Sony Expects PS5 Shortages to Continue Into 2022 - News

/ 213 Views

by, posted 2 minutes ago

Sony Group chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki speaking to analysts in a private briefing said PlayStation 5 shortages are expected to continue into 2022 as it continues to be a challenge to keep up with the strong demand for the next-generation console due to the shortages in components.

"I don’t think demand is calming down this year and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn’t be able to catch up with demand," said Totoki.

"We have sold more than 100 million units of the PlayStation 4 and considering our market share and reputation, I can’t imagine demand dropping easily."

Sony has shipped 7.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of March 31, 2021. This is 200,000 more units than it shipped of the PlayStation 5 by March 31, 2014. Sell-through of the PS5 to consumers is nearing eight million units, according to VGChartz estimates as of April 24.

Thanks, Bloomberg.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles