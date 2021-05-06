Switch Sells 468K, PS5 Sells 188K, XS Sells 88K - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Apr 18-24 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 468,130 units sold for the week ending April 24, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 84.41 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 187,660 units to bring its lifetime sales to 7.94 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 88,270 units to bring their lifetime sales to 4.75 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 38,784 units, the Xbox One sold 16,774 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 899 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 76,605 units (-14.1%). The PlayStation 4 is down 256,596 (-86.9%), the Xbox One is down 109,586 units (-86.7%), and the 3DS is down 11,212 units (-92.6%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 468,130 ( 84,411,652 ) PlayStation 5 - 187,660 ( 7,944,584 ) Xbox Series X|S - 88,270 ( 4,750,658 ) PlayStation 4 - 38,784 ( 115,483,223 ) Xbox One - 16,774 ( 50,052,823 ) 3DS - 899 ( 75,931,185 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 201,057 PlayStation 5 - 78,345 Xbox Series X|S - 53,110 PlayStation 4 - 14,299 Xbox One - 11,647 3DS - 143

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 106,712 PlayStation 5 - 67,415 Xbox Series X|S - 25,182 PlayStation 4 - 20,143 Xbox One - 4,029 3DS - 176 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 141,384 PlayStation 5 - 36,961 Xbox Series X|S - 6,762 PlayStation 4 - 3,395 Xbox One - 609 3DS - 565

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 18,977 PlayStation 5 - 4,939 Xbox Series X|S - 3,216 PlayStation 4 - 947 Xbox One - 489 3DS - 15

