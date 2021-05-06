Switch Sells 468K, PS5 Sells 188K, XS Sells 88K - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Apr 18-24 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,200 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 468,130 units sold for the week ending April 24, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 84.41 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 187,660 units to bring its lifetime sales to 7.94 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 88,270 units to bring their lifetime sales to 4.75 million units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 38,784 units, the Xbox One sold 16,774 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 899 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 76,605 units (-14.1%). The PlayStation 4 is down 256,596 (-86.9%), the Xbox One is down 109,586 units (-86.7%), and the 3DS is down 11,212 units (-92.6%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 468,130 (84,411,652)
- PlayStation 5 - 187,660 (7,944,584)
- Xbox Series X|S - 88,270 (4,750,658)
- PlayStation 4 - 38,784 (115,483,223)
- Xbox One - 16,774 (50,052,823)
- 3DS - 899 (75,931,185)
- Switch - 201,057
- PlayStation 5 - 78,345
- Xbox Series X|S - 53,110
- PlayStation 4 - 14,299
- Xbox One - 11,647
- 3DS - 143
- Nintendo Switch - 106,712
- PlayStation 5 - 67,415
- Xbox Series X|S - 25,182
- PlayStation 4 - 20,143
- Xbox One - 4,029
- 3DS - 176
- Switch - 141,384
- PlayStation 5 - 36,961
- Xbox Series X|S - 6,762
- PlayStation 4 - 3,395
- Xbox One - 609
- 3DS - 565
- Switch - 18,977
- PlayStation 5 - 4,939
- Xbox Series X|S - 3,216
- PlayStation 4 - 947
- Xbox One - 489
- 3DS - 15
seeing the numbers on ps5/Series X, makes me wonder if November 2020 was an appropriate time to release the new machines. Having to "feed" the masses with a meagre 300k (both ps/xbox) per week globally, is bad...
Switch is 4 years and 2 months old and still doing this kinds numbers everyweek without any high end revision damn
Damn, looks like the March bump for the PS5 has worn off. I wonder if it's because of increased shortages this month?