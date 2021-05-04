Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World Headed West Later This Month - News

/ 157 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher ININ Games and developer Studio Artdink announced Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America, Europe, and Australia on May 28, and for PC via Steam on June 29.

The retail versions will be priced at $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99 and include a copy of Monster World IV, while the digital versions will be priced at $34.99 / €34.99 / £31.49 and will not include Monster World IV.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Immerse yourself in a fully remastered Wonder Boy adventure that stays true to its roots as the latest part of the legendary and successful series, that dates back to 1986.

While the story remains true to the original game, it’s a full remake of Monster World IV, with cell-shaded 3D graphics and 2D gameplay that stays close to the beloved original gameplay as well as enhanced visuals and refined play content. Especially in the event scenes the performance is deepened and the world view is reproduced vividly and colorful. Plus for the first time in the series, it comes with a character voice—by the popular and talented Japanese voice actress Ai Fairouz.

The fully remastered version of Wonder Boy IV is led by none other than its creator, Ryuichi Nishizawa. Additionally, he is supported by Shinichi Sakamoto for new and improved music and sound effects, Maki Oozora for character design and Takanori Kurihara as creative manager to create a worthy remake and new entry to the iconic series.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles