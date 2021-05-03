Nier Replicant VER.1.22474487139 Debuts in 1st on the Italian Charts - Sales

Nier Replicant VER.1.22474487139 (PS4) has debuted in first place on the Italian charts for Week 16, 2021, which ended April 25, 2021.

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) drops from first to second place, while eFootball PES 2021: Season Update (PS4) is also down one spot and takes third place. Gran Turismo Sport (PS4) is up one spot to fourth place and NBA 2K21 (PS4) drops from fourth to fifth place.

There are eight PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10 and two Nintendo Switch titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 16, 2021:

Nier Replicant VER.1.22474487139 (PS4) - NEW Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) eFootball PES 2021: Season Update (PS4) Gran Turismo Sport (PS4) NBA 2K21 (PS4) FIFA 21 (PS4) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4) Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS)

