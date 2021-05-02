Report: Nintendo Ramps Up Switch Production to 30 Million This Fiscal Year - Sales

Nintendo is ramping up its production of the Nintendo Switch to around 30 million units this fiscal year, according to a report from Nikkei.

Nikkei is reporting that Nintendo has approached several parts suppliers to increase production. Increasing the supply of a video game platform in its fifth year is not something we normally see in the industry.

The Nintendo Switch has been one of the most successful platforms for Nintendo. The hybrid console has sold just under 84 million units worldwide through April 17, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch is also tracking around 14 million units ahead of the PlayStation 4 when you align the launches, as well as nearly keeping up with the launch-aligned sales of the Nintendo DS.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa earlier this year said the company has secured a decent amount of supply of components for now. However, things could change in the future.

"We have experienced higher-than-expected demand this year as well, and there is a possibility that certain products will be in short supply, especially in Japan," said Furukawa at the time.

