Switch vs 3DS and Wii U Sales Comparison - March 2021

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide Nintendo Switch sales with the combined Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Wii U sales.

Switch Vs. 3DS and Wii U Global:

Gap change in latest month: 1,858,005 - Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 17,546,212 - Switch

Total Lead: 19,098,145 - Switch

Switch Total Sales: 83,002,448

3DS and Wii U Total Sales: 63,904,303

March 2021 is the 49th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 1.86 million units when compared to the combined sales of the 3DS and Wii U during the same timeframe. In the last 12 months, the gap has grown in favor of the Switch by 17.55 million units. The Switch leads by 19.10 million units.

The 3DS launched in February 2011 (however, 3DS sales have been aligned to March 2011, since it only launched at the end of February in Japan), the Wii U launched in November 2012, and the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The holiday periods between the Switch and 3DS lineup, however, the Wii U holiday is offset from the Switch.

The 49th month for the Nintendo Switch is March 2021, for the Nintendo 3DS it is March 2015 and for the Wii U it is September 2016. The Switch has sold 83.00 million units, while the 3DS and Wii U have sold 63.91 million units during the same timeframe. The 3DS and Wii U did not reach current Switch sales until month 82.

The 3DS and Wii U have sold 89.49 million units lifetime. The Switch is 6.49 million units behind the 3DS and Wii U.

