Monster Hunter Rise Ships 6 Million Units - Sales

posted 7 hours ago

Capcom announced Monster Hunter Rise has shipped six million units worldwide in one week since its release for the Nintendo Switch on March 26. The figure includes digital sales.

This figure is up from five million units shipped on April 4 and four million shipped in its opening weekend.

Update 2.0 for Monster Hunter Rise is also now available. The update adds new huntable monsters Teostra, Kushala Daora, Chameleos, Apex Diabolos, and Apex Rathalo, a higher hunter rank cap when certain conditions are met, new Guild Card awards, bug fixes, and more.

Monster Hunter Rise launched for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on March 26. A PC version is planned for release in early 2022.

