EA: 'We Do Not Push People to Spend in Our Games'

A recently leaked Electronic Arts internal document claimed that the publisher is pushing players to spend more money in the FIFA Ultimate Team mode.

EA has now released a statement denying the claims of the leaked document by saying that spending extra money in FIFA is optional and not required.

"We seek every day to provide players with content choices that fuel their excitement and connection to the sport and their friends," said EA's statement. "Which is why we're so disappointed in a recent media report about FUT which ignored important information and context, the result being a sensationalized story with a misrepresentation of the facts."

EA added, "We do not 'push' people to spend in our games. Where we provide that choice, we are very careful not to promote spending over earning in the game, and the majority of FIFA players never spend money on in-game items."

EA said that the summer time is when the FIFA Ultimate Team mode is the most active with players and that they focus on releasing new content and hosting community events.

"Summer is a very active time in our FUT community, and we ensure more of our new content and community events in the game are centered there," said EA. "The new content that we introduce throughout the year includes extensive non-monetized rewards. Decisions to spend are always entirely optional.

"Nothing in the leaked document contradicts this in any way - it shows how we are supporting engagement in our game during the summer period, not spending. We take very seriously our responsibility to provide players a safe and fun experience.

"We don’t encourage young players to spend in our games, and we strongly recommend use of family controls to manage the content that children are allowed to access, their ability to spend in games, and how much time they can play.

"Our EA platform for PC games also includes dedicated Child and Teen accounts, so that all of our players and their parents can make informed choices about how they play. And tools like FIFA Playtime help players take control of how they play, including the ability to set limits to manage their engagement and purchasing.

"We also firmly disagree that FIFA or any of our games involve gambling. Regulators in multiple countries around the world have stated publicly that where there is no cashout method, loot boxes do not constitute gambling."

