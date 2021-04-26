Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Once Again Tops the French Charts - Sales

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) has once again topped the French charts in week 15, 2021, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remains in second place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) moves up to third place, while Ring Fit Adventure (NS) drops to fourth. Monster Hunter Rise (NS) remains in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Demon's Souls

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Outriders It Takes Two

PS4 FIFA 21 The Last of Us Part II Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Xbox One FIFA 21 Cyberpunk 2077 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Nintendo Switch Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D Mario Kart 7 PC Microsoft Flight Simulator The Sims 4 Football Manager 2021

