FIFA 21 Tops the UK Charts, Cyberpunk 2077 Re-Enters the Charts

FIFA 21 has jumped up to first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending April 18, 2021. This is despite sales for the game dropping two percent.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons drops to second place as sales slid 17 percent. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is up one spot to third place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe drops one spot to fourth place. The Nintendo Switch version of Minecraft remains in fifth place.

Cyberpunk 2077 has re-entered the top 10 in ninth place as sales jumped 264 percent. The PS4 version accounted for 57 percent of the sales, while the Xbox One version accounted for 43 percent.

Ghost of Tsushima just missed the top 10 as it re-entered the Top 40 in 11th place. Sales for the game increased 534 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

FIFA 21 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft (NS) Grand Theft Auto V Monster Hunter Rise Assassin's Creed Valhalla Cyberpunk 2077 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

