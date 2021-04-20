Rumor: Gears 6 Won't be Announced at E3 2021, Xbox has Too Much Else Going On - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 446 Views
E3 is making a return this year and Microsoft has been confirmed to be part of this year's expo, which will be a digital-only event. Developer The Coalition released Gears 5 in September 2019 and fans are looking forward to Gears 6.
VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb in a recent live stream said that an announcement for Gears 6 at E3 2021 is very unlikely.
"Not optimistic," said Grubb when asked about how optimistic Gears fans should be when it comes to Gears 6 at E3 2021. "They have too much else going on."
Microsoft is focused on launching Halo Infinite this holiday season, so it is most likely Gears 6 won't release until holiday 2022 or later. That would give the game a minimum of three years of development time.
(Jeff Grubb) Gears 6 will not be shown at this year's E3. They're have too much going on. 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/oS0AdB6Ulw— Idle Sloth (@IdleSloth84) April 19, 2021
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
I can't say I ever expected this. Like half the studio has been busy with Gears 5 DLC and the Gear 5 Xbox Series port last year, while the other half supposedly was assisting 343 with Halo Infinite crunch last year and assisting The Initiative with some kind of multiplayer functionality for Perfect Dark. Gears 6 will most likely have only just entered development earlier this year, I don't think we'll see it release until at least Holiday 2023, probably Holiday 2024, with announce at E3 2023 at the soonest most likely.
I hope they took notes on the Halo Infinite hype and are taking Gears 6 back to its roots. Gears 5 didn't capture the desperation, the darkness, the emotion of the first three games. It didnt even do justice to the groundwork Gears 4 built up. Also giving players "that" choice- you know the one I mean- was a terrible idea.
I have played and finished all the Gears games and 5 is in the top 3. Absolutely loved it.
I've played all except Judgement. I think the multiplayer and gunplay as always is great. I just hated the story. and environments. We lost proper gore, got a brighter colour palette etc and a more cartoonish and less horrid enemies. The new score is good but doesn't suit the franchise in the way that Gears 4's did. weaker characters. The open world sections were just vast open areas between bitesized missions. It just seemed like they tried to hard to appeal to new gamers that they lost a lot of what made the franchise fantastic
Honestly, this is great news for them. Gears 6 won't get announced way too early and this means we will have focus on games that have been confirmed for 2021 most likely.