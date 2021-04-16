Xbox One Sales Top 50 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Mar 28-Apr 3 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 512,554 units sold for the week ending April 3, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 82.93 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 227,669 units to bring its lifetime sales to 7.10 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 104,434 units to bring their lifetime sales to 4.43 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 38,779 units, the Xbox One sold 16,772 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 1,324 units.

The Xbox One surpassed 50 million units sold worldwide, according to VGChartz estimates.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 64,043 units (-11.1%). The PlayStation 4 is down 199,204 units (-83.7%), the Xbox One is down 70,843 units (-80.9%), and the 3DS is down 10,037 units (-88.4%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 512,554 ( 82,927,448 ) PlayStation 5 - 227,669 ( 7,098,687 ) Xbox Series X|S - 104,434 ( 4,427,489 ) PlayStation 4 - 38,779 ( 115,314,441 ) Xbox One - 16,772 ( 50,000,988 ) 3DS - 1,324 ( 75,928,235 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 190,247 PlayStation 5 - 94,695 Xbox Series X|S - 59,824 PlayStation 4 - 12,351 Xbox One - 11,271 3DS - 266

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 124,957 PlayStation 5 - 89,450 Xbox Series X|S - 32,558 PlayStation 4 - 22,076 Xbox One - 4,350 3DS - 278 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 176,681 PlayStation 5 - 37,037 Xbox Series X|S - 8,018 PlayStation 4 - 3,567 3DS - 760 Xbox One - 675

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 20,669 PlayStation 5 - 6,487 Xbox Series X|S - 4,034 PlayStation 4 - 785 Xbox One - 476 3DS - 20

