PS5 in the UK Outsells Lifetime Sales of the Wii U, PS Vita, and Dreamcast - Sales

/ 393 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The PlayStation 5 has been on the market for less than six months and has already reached several milestones. This includes the biggest console launch in video game history.

The head of GamesIndustry.biz Christopher Dring revealed the PlayStation 5 in the UK has already outsold the lifetime sales of the Nintendo Wii U, PlayStation Vita, and Sega Dreamcast.

Worldwide PlayStation 5 sales are up to 6.8 million units, according to the latest VGChartz estimates through March 27.

Fun fact. PlayStation 5 in the UK has already sold more than Wii U, PlayStation Vita and Sega Dreamcast — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) April 8, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles