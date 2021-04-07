Edge of Eternity Launches June 8 for PC, Q4 2021 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer Midgar Studio announced Edge of Eternity will exit Early Access and launch for PC via Steam on June 8. On the same day, an update for the game will release with 20 hours of additional gameplay, which will bring the story to an end.



Edge of Eternity will also launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass in Q4 2021.

"We’ve poured our whole heart into making Edge Of Eternity," said Midgar Studio founder Jeremy Zeler. "It’s a story of epic existential battles and intimate personal dramas. I can’t wait to show it off to the world."

Dear Villagers vice president of publishing Guillaume Jamet added, "Edge of Eternity is the perfect illustration of what we want to do with Dear Villagers: discover talented studios and help them bring ambitious projects to life. What Midgar has accomplished, with a small team, is quite incredible and we are very proud to be by their side for this launch."

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In a world torn asunder, the people of Heryon pursue a desperate war against a mysterious invader. As this conflict opposing magic and technology grows to cataclysmic proportions, a new threat emerges from the battlefield. Wage epic turn-based battles as you follow Daryon and Selene in their quest to find a cure to the all-consuming Corrosion and save the world of Heryon.

Edge Of Eternity was made possible by over 4,000 fans who supported the game via a successful Kickstarter campaign. The crowdfunding was so successful that Midgar Studio was able to work with the legendary Japanese RPG composer of Chrono Trigger, Yasunori Mitsuda.

Key Features:

An Enthralling JRPG Adventure Where Your Choices Matter – Discover a grand tale of hope and sacrifice, filled with plot twists and heart-wrenching moments. Solve quests in multiple ways, make your own choices and face their consequences.

– Discover a grand tale of hope and sacrifice, filled with plot twists and heart-wrenching moments. Solve quests in multiple ways, make your own choices and face their consequences. A Gorgeous World to Discover – Journey through Heryon’s unique and ethereal environments, and unearth its most ancient secrets.

– Journey through Heryon’s unique and ethereal environments, and unearth its most ancient secrets. A Stunning Soundtrack from the Composer of Chrono Trigger and Xenoblade Chronicles – Heryon is brought to life by a sublime soundtrack from industry legend and composer of Chrono Trigger and Xenoblade Chronicles, Yasunori Mitsuda.

– Heryon is brought to life by a sublime soundtrack from industry legend and composer of Chrono Trigger and Xenoblade Chronicles, Yasunori Mitsuda. A Deep and Strategic Combat System – Outwit your enemies in epic turn-based tactical combat: use the environment to lure them into devious traps, outsmart and outflank them to inflict massive damage. Craft your gear and inset it with powerful crystals to unlock unique combinations of skills and power-ups.

– Outwit your enemies in epic turn-based tactical combat: use the environment to lure them into devious traps, outsmart and outflank them to inflict massive damage. Craft your gear and inset it with powerful crystals to unlock unique combinations of skills and power-ups. A Cast of Charismatic Characters – Meet a cast of larger-than-life companions, each with their own unique personalities and attributes. Discover their dreams, flaws, hopes and torments as you experience and share many special moments together.

