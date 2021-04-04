Watch Dogs Legion 60 FPS Support in Development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

/ 275 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Ubisoft is working to take advantage of the improved power of the next-generation consoles - the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S - with a future update for Watch Dogs Legion that will add 60 frames per second (fps) support.

"60fps for next gen consoles is in development and we'll announce the exact release dates with our future TUs," said the developer via a Reddit AMA.

Watch Dogs Legion released in October 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia, as well as a launch title for the Xbox Series X|S on November 10, 2020, and for the PlayStation 5 on November 12, 2020.

u/ @WatchDogsInfo asks:

Do you have an ETA on New Game+?

Is there any update on a performance mode which targets 60fps on next generation consoles?



Full Response: https://t.co/z0g7fIhOUR



See more answers from our Reddit AMA: https://t.co/OiC3TcEiXC pic.twitter.com/2yUNvMdBik — Watch Dogs: Legion (@watchdogsgame) April 1, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles