Earth Defense Force: World Brothers Launches May 27 for Switch, PS4, and PC

Publisher D3 Publisher and developer Yuke’s announced third-person voxel-style shooter, Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in North America, Europe, and Asia on May 27.

Players across the globe can square-off against invaders to restore a shattered “Voxel Earth” from many pieces back to one peace. Following a successful launch in Japan on December 24, 2020, EDF fans and new players alike will be able to enlist in Earth Defense Force: World Brothers as it launches with English voice and subtitles across global markets this spring, and for the first time ever in the Earth Defense Force series, the Earth Defense Force will deploy on the Nintendo Switch system, as well as the newly added PC platform via Steam and the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system.

Since the worldwide reveal during the special livestream event at Tokyo Game Show 2020, Earth Defense Force: World Brothers is taking a completely different look from the rest of the Earth Defense Force series with its new 3D voxel art style. Fans of Earth Defense Force can expect an Earth Defense Force game packed with a ton of content from every main game in the Earth Defense Force series, including weapons, historic soldier classes and enemies, in addition to brand-new ones for players to mix and match their teams of four.

For new players unfamiliar with the Earth Defense Force series, they can look forward to defeating gigantic enemies, from insects to robots and aliens, all composed of 3D pixels and access to a large arsenal of weapons and soldier classes; each class can maximize their unique abilities to lay waste on their enemies in Earth Defense Force: World Brothers. The popular third-person shooter series’ exciting debut in a brand-new market aims to create a fun, new appearance, and gameplay experience for both EDF fans and new recruits alike.

Though players can save the world in the Earth Defense Force: World Brothers campaign solo with AI teammates, they can also enlist with friends in four-player online co-op play on each platform; however, the game does not support cross-platform play. Players can also look forward to playing offline with two-player split-screen on the PlayStation 4 system and four-player LAN co-op on the Nintendo Switch system, which requires players and their friends to each have their own Nintendo Switch and copy of Earth Defense Force: World Brothers.

