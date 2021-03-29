Next-Gen Golf Game EA Sports PGA Tour Announced - News

/ 344 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Electronic Arts has announced a new next-generation golf video game, EA Sports PGA Tour, is currently in development.

"EA Sports and the PGA Tour have created some of the most memorable golf video game experiences together, and we couldn’t be more excited to expand our sports portfolio with a new golf title on next-gen hardware," said EA Sports executive vice president and general manager Cam Weber. "Our team of passionate golf fans is meticulously recreating the world’s top courses such as Pebble Beach, and we can’t wait to give fans the opportunity to compete on some of the most iconic PGA Tour courses and win the FedExCup."

PGA Tour chief legal officer and executive vice president of licensing and merchandising Len Brown added, "We’ve partnered with EA Sports to bring immersive golf video game experiences to fans of all ages for years. We are thrilled to continue working with EA Sports on its golf franchise to authentically represent the PGA Tour for the next generation. The newest game will give golf fans another way to experience their favorite sport, or to discover their passion for it."

Here is an overview of the game:

In EA Sports PGA Tour, golf fans will be able to build their virtual career and experience the sights, sounds, and thrills of the PGA Tour including The Players Championship, FedExCup Playoffs, and more unforgettable events. The game will also feature many of the world’s most famous courses, where fans will have the option to play against and as some of the biggest names in professional golf.

During its longstanding relationship with the PGA Tour, EA Sports has entertained tens of millions of players around the world with its golf franchise. Now, through a new, long-term deal, signed this year with the PGA Tour, EA Sports will expand its history in golf with the next-gen PGA Tour experience. The game will be built on the EA Frostbite engine and leveraging next-gen technology, promises stunning fidelity, breathtaking immersive environments, and approachable, dynamic gameplay.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles