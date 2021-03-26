Nintendo Switch Outsells PSP - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 2,439 Views
The Nintendo Switch has outsold the lifetime sales of Sony's handheld platform, the PSP, according to VGChartz estimates.
The Switch sold 425,124 units for the week ending March 13, 2021 to bring its lifetime sales to 81.22 million units. This compares to the PSP with sales of 81.09 million units. The figure for the Switch includes the combined sales of the original Switch model and the Switch Lite.
Nintendo's hybrid console has now become the 10th best-selling video game platform of all time. Next up is the Game Boy Advance, which sold 81.51 million units worldwide, followed by the Xbox 360 at 85.80 million units and the PlayStation 3 at 87.4 million units.
The Switch is 0.29 million units away from outselling the Game Boy Advance, 4.58 million units away from the Xbox 360, and 6.18 million units from the PlayStation 3.
Breaking down the sales of the Switch, it has sold 27.68 million units in the US, 21.25 million units in Europe, and 18.79 million units in Japan.
The Switch launched worldwide on March 3, 2017, while the PSP launched in Japan on December 12, 2004, in North America on March 24, 2005, and in Europe on September 1, 2005.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Welcome to the top 10 platforms of all time, Switch! It's been a long journey to get here but it's far from over!
But it actually hasn't been a long journey. That's the impressive part.
Well not compared to other consoles but the past 4 years have felt like a long time to me lol
I think we all feel that way about 1 of those years. But yeah. Me too for all 4.
But yes. I meant as far as consoles are concerned.
GBA article next week? xD
I'm still struck by how well the PSP sold. A very underrated sales performer - probably the most underrated of any platform tbh. Heck it's going to end up with a higher total than the 3DS, and it almost sold as much as the PS3 and the Xbox 360.
That would be a very small part. The major part is that Sony cut PS4 production too early (cut as in lowering production) and still have it at $300. Sony is putting their bigger titles on both PS4, PS5 ,soon to be PC to maximize software sales without hurting their console sales. But even with Miles Morales, Horizon 2, and potentially GOW:R going to PS4 that still won't help PS4 sales since those are sequels and people who played the previous games already have a PS4, or have a PS5.
Man, Switch still on a roll, and look at those balanced sales numbers. Switch has to be the most consistent seller in the big three markets (NA, EU, Japan) when compared to Sony and Microsoft. It's equally popular no matter where you live, and that is a very rare feat to accomplish.
By the end of the switch I think it will be in third place worldwide with almost 125-135 million
Yeah, I agree. Although, considering how huge Breath of the Wild sold, and is continuing to sell, if BoTW 2, Metroid Prime 4, and a few more major titles release over the next couple of years, and they turn out to be amazing games......I can see the overall number of consoles sales going higher!
Ninty Portables sell good even after their successor. 3DS sold 20-23 million more after Switch announcement and it even has a lower user base/sales rate. So switch still has momentum, great future games and no successor yet. I would say it will reach 140m easily, the sky is the limit for my max prediction right now.
Switch should reach 100M during holidays this year. Even if it falls off the cliff faster than Wii, 135M lifetime is the minimum.
I agree third place. But 135 million is likely on the low end of the range. It will probably end up at 140-150 million depending on when the successor comes out.
Even if the Switch from here on out falls off a cliff like the Wii the Switch would still sell 130Million Units. However, that is unlikely to happen since Switch sales are still peaking well into 2021 and its looking like the Switch will sell between 24-28 Million in 2021 alone and the Switch STILL has yet to have a true pricecut. By end of 2021 Switch will likely be at 104-108 Units Shipped. End of 2022 should be around 123-130M. End of 2023 more than 140M, and it should come in reach to PS2 and DS eventually and maybe outsell it. 130M is the absolute minimum at this point as 140-160M is becoming increasingly likely.
Likely in less than a year Switch will be 5th on the all time list, and knocking on GB's and PS4's door in two years.
So, at this rate the Switch will beat the PSP, the GBA, the 360 and the PS3 this year, right?
Probably even the Wii/PS1 too if these sales remain consistent. 24M is all the need this year (Jan-Dec). Which, at this rate, 24 is the floor and over 30M is the ceiling.
And next week the GBA.
Remarkable. We've gone from saying the Switch would be lucky to reach SNES sales, and now people are beginning to talk about it taking on the PS2 and DS.
It's easy to forget just how well PSP sold, as it was so overshadowed at the time by the titan that was its competition, the DS