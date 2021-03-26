Nintendo Switch Outsells PSP - Sales

The Nintendo Switch has outsold the lifetime sales of Sony's handheld platform, the PSP, according to VGChartz estimates.

The Switch sold 425,124 units for the week ending March 13, 2021 to bring its lifetime sales to 81.22 million units. This compares to the PSP with sales of 81.09 million units. The figure for the Switch includes the combined sales of the original Switch model and the Switch Lite.

Nintendo's hybrid console has now become the 10th best-selling video game platform of all time. Next up is the Game Boy Advance, which sold 81.51 million units worldwide, followed by the Xbox 360 at 85.80 million units and the PlayStation 3 at 87.4 million units.

The Switch is 0.29 million units away from outselling the Game Boy Advance, 4.58 million units away from the Xbox 360, and 6.18 million units from the PlayStation 3.

Breaking down the sales of the Switch, it has sold 27.68 million units in the US, 21.25 million units in Europe, and 18.79 million units in Japan.

The Switch launched worldwide on March 3, 2017, while the PSP launched in Japan on December 12, 2004, in North America on March 24, 2005, and in Europe on September 1, 2005.

