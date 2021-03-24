Genshin Impact on Mobile Tops $1 Billion Earned in Less Than 6 Months - Sales

The free-to-play open-world action RPG, Genshin Impact, has been a big success for miHoYo. The mobile version of the game has earned over $1 billion in revenue from players in less than six months, according to estimates from research firm Sensor Tower Store Intelligence.

This figure is up from $874 million in five months on the Apple App Store and Google Play store. Players have spent on average $160 million per month since December and in March has generated $148 million with a week left in the month. March is on track to be the best month since October, where it earned $233.7 million.

Genshin Impact in the last 30 days ranks as the third highest-grossing game on the App Store and Google Play combined. PUBG Mobile and Honor of Kings are the top two games. Outside of China, the game is the number one earner with $129 million earned in the last 30 days.

Genshin Impact is available now for the PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android. It is also in development for the Nintendo Switch.

