Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 to Run at 1080p/120 FPS and 4K/60 FPS on PS5

posted 5 hours ago

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will be getting a port to the next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, this Friday, March 26.

The official Tony Hawk video game Twitter account revealed there will be two graphics modes on the PlayStation 5 for the game. The game will either run at 1080p resolution and 120 frames per second or at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. It will also support Activity cards, 3D audio, haptic feedback, and adaptive triggers.

All of your progress on the PlayStation 4 will also be able to be transferred to the PlayStation 5 version of the game. The game will also use the SSD for "immediacy." There have been no details released on the Xbox Series X|S versions of the game.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch on March 26 for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, and later for the Nintendo Switch.

